"Green Book" won the Oscar for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, but critics say the film about a black musician's experience in the 1960s southern U.S. is a "symphony of lies" by the relatives of Dr. Don Shirley, who the movie is based upon.

The motion picture is also accused of portraying Viggo Mortensen's character as a white savior.

Director Spike Lee, who won his first Oscar for the screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman," almost walked out of the theater after "Green Book" won the Best Picture category.

J. Griffith Public Relations owner Julie O. Griffith and BackstageOL.com co-founders Jonathan Stenvall and Dave Morales discuss the controversy with Isiah Carey.