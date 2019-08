- Could being pulled over by the police be a threat to your health?

The New York City Health Department says not just being in jail, but even a brief contact with the police or indirect exposure poses a public health risk. That means everything from a police stop-and-frisk to having a jailed relative could impact your health.

The department conducted a study and found 27 percent of people formerly incarcerated reported poor mental health, compared with 13 percent of those who had never been in jail.