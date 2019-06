- Imagine being hit by a speeding baseball.

It happened here in Houston with a toddler at Minute Maid. According to her family, she sustained a fractured skull and now they've hired an attorney.

On Monday, a Dodgers fan was hit by a baseball, and back on June 11, a White Sox fan was hit by a ball as well.

Can you sue a ball park if you're hit by a baseball despite there being waivers in place, and what should be done about protecting the fans?