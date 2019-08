- Iconic rapper Bun B is taking over Houston this weekend.

August 30 was officially declared "Bun B Day" back in 2011 and the hip-hop legend is celebrating with the release of some new music.

The first official Bun B Day Weekend will include a trill brunch, a trill rolling skating party, and on Sunday, attendees can perform songs from Bun and UGK's catalog at UGKaraoke.

All of the events are designed to spotlight mental health awareness.