- They might give you a quick boost when you hit the midday slump, but do energy drinks do more harm than good? Consuming just 32 ounces of an energy drink in an hour may cause heart problems.

This is according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Researchers say consuming just four 8 ounce servings in a short timespan can cause a spike in blood pressure, which may also cause electrical disturbances in the heart.