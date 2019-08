- Is Amazon trying to normalize pedophelia?

It recently added a documentary called "I, Pedophile" to its Prime video service. The film is about men who are sexually attracted to children, but do no commit sexual offenses. It asks people not to demonize these people, but to empathize with them.

In the wake of many high profile cases involving men accused of abusing underage girls, many say it's irresponsible for Amazon to carry the documentary.