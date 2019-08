- Congratulations to the Aga Khan Foundation. The group held its annual fundraiser this weekend at the ballroom at Bayou Place.

The group, which focuses on helping under served and poor communities around the country, raised $175,000.

The organization brings together human, financial and technical resources to address some of the challenges faced by the poorest and most marginalized communities in the world.

I had the honor of serving as their emcee this year.