- Just one week after landing a gig on "Saturday Night Live", comedian Shane Gillis was fired for comments on his podcast that some felt were racist and homophobic.

Gillis can be heard using slurs against Asians, and other episodes contain derogatory remarks about Muslims, women, and the LGBTQ community.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang says he'll meet with Gillis this week. He disagrees wit SNL's decision.

In the meantime, comedian Dave Chappelle has been the center of attention ever since his latest Netflix special "Sticks and Stones" was released. It raises questions involving "cancel culture" and the need to mute anything that appears to be politically incorrect.