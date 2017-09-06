Is it legal to ban sexual predators from shelters?

- As Florida braces for Hurricane Irma as we did for Harvey, one elected official says sex offenders and predators are asked out. They cannot come to any public shelter.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says if you have a warrant and it comes up while they're checking you into a shelter you're going straight to jail. When the sheriff was criticized on social media for turning away sex offenders and predators he tweeted, “we cannot and will not have innocent children in a shelter with sexual offenders and predators.“

Can he legally do that? On the Factor to talk about it is Factor legal analyst Carmen Roe and activist Ashton P. Woods