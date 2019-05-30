< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/quick-thinking-bus-driver-rescues-6-year-old-boy-running-in-traffic"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Quick-thinking bus driver rescues 6-year-old boy running in traffic"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/quick-thinking-bus-driver-rescues-6-year-old-boy-running-in-traffic">Quick-thinking bus driver rescues 6-year-old boy running in traffic</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/2-men-charged-in-murder-of-mother-who-died-protecting-baby"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="2 men charged in murder of mother who died protecting baby"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/2-men-charged-in-murder-of-mother-who-died-protecting-baby">2 men charged in murder of mother who died protecting baby</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/prairie-view-nursing-student-with-cyst-on-brain-has-successful-surgery-her-mother-says"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Prairie View nursing student with cyst on brain has successful surgery, her mother says"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/prairie-view-nursing-student-with-cyst-on-brain-has-successful-surgery-her-mother-says">Prairie View nursing student with cyst on brain has successful surgery, her mother says</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area weather forecast</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/quick-thinking-bus-driver-rescues-6-year-old-boy-running-in-traffic">Quick-thinking bus driver rescues 6-year-old boy running in traffic</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/2-men-charged-in-murder-of-mother-who-died-protecting-baby">2 men charged in murder of mother who died protecting baby</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/prairie-view-nursing-student-with-cyst-on-brain-has-successful-surgery-her-mother-says">Prairie View nursing student with cyst on brain has successful surgery, her mother says</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/mueller-s-public-statement-fuels-calls-for-trump-impeachment">Mueller's public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/hemp-farming-close-to-becoming-legal-in-texas">Hemp farming close to becoming legal in Texas</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Gulf Coast Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morningnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morningnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning News</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morningnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/making-the-grade">Making the Grade</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sportsscoop" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports Scoop</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans & NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/tv-grid">Television Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-faceoff">FOX Faceoff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var Strong earthquake off coast of El Salvador Posted May 30 2019 06:27AM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 06:29AM CDT b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409775158");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409775158-409775133"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409775158-409775133" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:27AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:29AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409775158" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP)</strong> - SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) - A strong earthquake hit off the coast of El Salvador early Thursday, sending frightened residents running out of their homes in the predawn hours.</p> <p>Authorities said a small tsunami was possible, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.</p> <p>"Monitoring of the entire country reflects that there has not been grave or widespread damage," El Salvador's Civil Defense agency said.</p> <p>The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6. Its epicenter was about 17 miles (28 kilometers) south-southeast of La Libertad, a suburb of the regional capital, Santa Tecla, and it was recorded at a depth of 65 kilometers (40 miles).</p> <p>Via Twitter, El Salvador's Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources warned people to stay away from the Pacific Ocean for the next four hours.</p> <p>The ministry said sea-level rises of up to 30 centimeters (11 inches) were possible along the length of El Salvador's coast.</p> <p>It reported that seven aftershocks of between magnitude 4.1 and 5.0 were recorded.</p> <p>The earthquake was felt strongly in the capital, San Salvador. People left their homes with flashlights, and power was knocked out in at least some areas.</p> <p>Firefighters said they were monitoring various areas but did not report any damage or injuries. More International News Stories

Police say 'Holy Spirit' saved speeder from ticket
Posted May 28 2019 08:52AM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 09:09AM CDT
Divine intervention may have saved a German speeder from a hefty fine, according to police. At least he has Mother Nature to thank.
Viersen police have shared a speed camera photo on Facebook that shows a dove in flight covering the face of a Renault Twingo driver caught doing 34 mph in an 18 mph zone.
The department mused that it may have been the Holy Spirit of Christian belief appearing as a dove, as described in the Bible during the baptism of Jesus, and that "we have understood the sign and leave the speeder in peace this time."

European Union elections, 21 nations go to the polls
Posted May 26 2019 10:47AM CDT

Trump downplays North Korean missile treat
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 25 2019 10:11PM CDT
TOKYO (AP) - In an apparent contradiction of his national security adviser, President Donald Trump downplayed recent North Korean missile tests, tweeting from Tokyo that they're not a concern for him - even though they are for Japan.
Trump also said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's attacks on one of his Democratic rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden, had made him smile.
The remarks were the latest example of Trump's willingness to publicly undermine senior advisers, flout Democratic norms and side with totalitarian leaders, even on the world stage. He did so this time during a four-day state visit to Japan where he'll become the first leader to meet with the country's new emperor. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police say 'Holy Spirit' saved speeder from ticket</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:52AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:09AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Divine intervention may have saved a German speeder from a hefty fine, according to police. At least he has Mother Nature to thank.</p><p>Viersen police have shared a speed camera photo on Facebook that shows a dove in flight covering the face of a Renault Twingo driver caught doing 34 mph in an 18 mph zone.</p><p>The department mused that it may have been the Holy Spirit of Christian belief appearing as a dove, as described in the Bible during the baptism of Jesus, and that "we have understood the sign and leave the speeder in peace this time.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/european-union-elections-21-nations-go-to-the-polls" title="European Union elections, 21 nations go to the polls" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/26/European%20Union%20member%20countries%2027_1558885532503.png_7314601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/26/European%20Union%20member%20countries%2027_1558885532503.png_7314601_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/26/European%20Union%20member%20countries%2027_1558885532503.png_7314601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/26/European%20Union%20member%20countries%2027_1558885532503.png_7314601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/26/European%20Union%20member%20countries%2027_1558885532503.png_7314601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>European Union elections, 21 nations go to the polls</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 10:47AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/trump-downplays-north-korean-missile-treat-1" title="Trump downplays North Korean missile treat" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_trump_generic_020617_3147352_1512587412986_4604892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_trump_generic_020617_3147352_1512587412986_4604892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_trump_generic_020617_3147352_1512587412986_4604892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_trump_generic_020617_3147352_1512587412986_4604892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_trump_generic_020617_3147352_1512587412986_4604892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald J. Trump (DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen/Released)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump downplays North Korean missile treat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 10:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TOKYO (AP) - In an apparent contradiction of his national security adviser, President Donald Trump downplayed recent North Korean missile tests, tweeting from Tokyo that they're not a concern for him - even though they are for Japan.</p><p>Trump also said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's attacks on one of his Democratic rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden, had made him smile.</p><p>The remarks were the latest example of Trump's willingness to publicly undermine senior advisers, flout Democratic norms and side with totalitarian leaders, even on the world stage. Most Recent

Quick-thinking bus driver rescues 6-year-old boy running in traffic

Strong earthquake off coast of El Salvador

2 men charged in murder of mother who died protecting baby

Prairie View nursing student with cyst on brain has successful surgery, her mother says

Mueller's public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Milwaukee&#x20;County&#x20;Transit&#x20;System" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Quick-thinking bus driver rescues 6-year-old boy running in traffic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/international-news/strong-earthquake-off-coast-of-el-salvador" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Strong earthquake off coast of El Salvador</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/2-men-charged-in-murder-of-mother-who-died-protecting-baby" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eric&#x20;Adams&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Michael&#x20;Washington&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 men charged in murder of mother who died protecting baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/prairie-view-nursing-student-with-cyst-on-brain-has-successful-surgery-her-mother-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Prairie View nursing student with cyst on brain has successful surgery, her mother says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/mueller-s-public-statement-fuels-calls-for-trump-impeachment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/trumpmueller_1559188850311_7327957_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/trumpmueller_1559188850311_7327957_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/trumpmueller_1559188850311_7327957_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/trumpmueller_1559188850311_7327957_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/trumpmueller_1559188850311_7327957_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mueller's public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div Follow FOX 26 Houston href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-ktxh">EEOC Public File (KTXH)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/2109956-story">Jobs at Fox 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER 