Mexican man traps himself in hole dug to spy on his ex fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Mexican man traps himself in hole dug to spy on his ex&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/international-news/mexican-man-traps-himself-in-hole-dug-to-spy-on-his-ex" data-title="Mexican man traps himself in hole dug to spy on his ex" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/international-news/mexican-man-traps-himself-in-hole-dug-to-spy-on-his-ex" addthis:title="Mexican man traps himself in hole dug to spy on his ex"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-404261333");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-404261333-404265169"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_48_CP__1556707644141.jpg_7204428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_48_CP__1556707644141.jpg_7204428_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_48_CP__1556707644141.jpg_7204428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_48_CP__1556707644141.jpg_7204428_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_48_CP__1556707644141.jpg_7204428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Image of a shovel" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Image of a shovel</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404261333-404265169" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_48_CP__1556707644141.jpg_7204428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_48_CP__1556707644141.jpg_7204428_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_48_CP__1556707644141.jpg_7204428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_48_CP__1556707644141.jpg_7204428_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_48_CP__1556707644141.jpg_7204428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Image of a shovel" /> </div> </div> By AMY GUTHRIE, Associated Press
Posted May 01 2019 05:12AM CDT
Updated May 01 2019 06:02AM CDT to stay away from her, authorities said Sunday.</p> <p>The Sonora state attorney general's office said the 50-year-old man had spent days digging the hole in Puerto Penasco, a town on the Gulf of California, only to become trapped and require assistance to get out.</p> <p>The man had been ordered to stay away from his former girlfriend due to domestic violence charges and he is now in jail, authorities said.</p> <p>The newspaper El Universal said the man dug a tunnel under the woman's house. It said the woman told police that over the course of a week, she had heard scratching noises but assumed the noise was cats. But when the sound grew louder, she investigated and found her former partner of 14 years trapped below, the report said. She said she ended the relationship because her partner was very jealous.</p> <p>Police said the man appeared intoxicated and severely dehydrated once they got him out of the tunnel.</p> <p>Gender violence is in Mexico's spotlight this week after a woman was hit by a car and then stabbed to death by her husband outside the governor's residence in the western state of Jalisco. They captioned it with 'Guess who's back?'</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/international-news/venezuela-s-opposition-leader-takes-to-streets-in-military-uprising" title="Venezuela's opposition leader takes to streets in military uprising" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY%20-%20Juan%20Guaido%20calls%20for%20military%20uprising%20in%20Venezuela_1556636973152.jpg_7187751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY%20-%20Juan%20Guaido%20calls%20for%20military%20uprising%20in%20Venezuela_1556636973152.jpg_7187751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY%20-%20Juan%20Guaido%20calls%20for%20military%20uprising%20in%20Venezuela_1556636973152.jpg_7187751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY%20-%20Juan%20Guaido%20calls%20for%20military%20uprising%20in%20Venezuela_1556636973152.jpg_7187751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY%20-%20Juan%20Guaido%20calls%20for%20military%20uprising%20in%20Venezuela_1556636973152.jpg_7187751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CARACAS, VENEZUELA - APRIL 30: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaid&oacute;&nbsp;talks to media out of airforce base La Carlota. Guaid&oacute; called for a military uprising against the government of Nicol&aacute;s Maduro. (Photo by Rafael Briceno/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Venezuela's opposition leader takes to streets in military uprising</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">SCOTT SMITH and CHRISTOPHER TORCHIA, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 10:00AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 10:13AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó took to the streets with activist Leopoldo Lopez and a small contingent of heavily armed troops early Tuesday in a bold and risky call for the military to rise up and oust socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.</p><p>"I want to tell the Venezuelan people: This is the moment to take to the streets and accompany these patriotic soldiers," said Lopez, who had been detained since 2014 for leading anti-government protests. "Everyone should come to the streets, in peace."</p><p>Lopez said he has been freed from house arrest by members of the security forces responding to an order by Guaidó, whom the U.S. and dozens of other governments recognize as Venezuela's rightful leader.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/trump-britain-visit" title="Buckingham Palace: Trump to pay state visit to Britain in June as guest of Queen Elizabeth II" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald J. Trump presents the Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis W. Atkins Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buckingham Palace: Trump to pay state visit to Britain in June as guest of Queen Elizabeth II</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 23 2019 06:35AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 24 2019 05:57AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- U.S. President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to Britain in June as a guest of Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.</p><p>The palace said Trump and his wife, Melania, had accepted an invitation from the queen for a visit that will take place June 3-5. Though many other presidents have visited the monarch, only two -- George W. Bush and Barack Obama -- were honored with a state visit, which typically features royal pomp including a banquet with the queen at Buckingham Palace.</p><p>It's rare for a state visit to be announced just a few weeks before it takes place. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/traffic/whats-going-down-htown" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_8_7211073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_8_7211073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_8_7211073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_8_7211073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_8_7211073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>What's going down, H-town?</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/body-found-under-mattress-identified-as-missing-24-year-old-houston-man" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Body_found_under_mattress_identified_as__0_7210582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Body_found_under_mattress_identified_as__0_7210582_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Body_found_under_mattress_identified_as__0_7210582_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Body_found_under_mattress_identified_as__0_7210582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Body_found_under_mattress_identified_as__0_7210582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body found under mattress identified as missing 24-year-old Houston man</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/joe-jonas-sophie-turner-marry-in-vegas-with-elvis-impersonator-officiating-reports" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/GettyImages-1127339234_1556799527226_7210425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/GettyImages-1127339234_1556799527226_7210425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/GettyImages-1127339234_1556799527226_7210425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/GettyImages-1127339234_1556799527226_7210425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/GettyImages-1127339234_1556799527226_7210425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joe&#x20;Jonas&#x20;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Sophie&#x20;Turner&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;Vanity&#x20;Fair&#x20;Oscar&#x20;Party&#x20;hosted&#x20;by&#x20;Radhika&#x20;Jones&#x20;at&#x20;Wallis&#x20;Annenberg&#x20;Center&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Performing&#x20;Arts&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Beverly&#x20;Hills&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dia&#x20;Dipasupil&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married in surprise wedding</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/subscription-box-sends-snacks-from-disney-world-each-month" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/disney%20snack%20box_1556800659549.jpg_7210446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/disney%20snack%20box_1556800659549.jpg_7210446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/disney%20snack%20box_1556800659549.jpg_7210446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/disney%20snack%20box_1556800659549.jpg_7210446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/disney%20snack%20box_1556800659549.jpg_7210446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Instagram&#x2f;boxneybox" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Subscription box sends snacks from Disney World each month</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national-news/colorado-sen-bennet-launches-democratic-presidential-bid-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Michael%20Bennett%20Getty_1556800840285.JPG_7210369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Michael%20Bennett%20Getty_1556800840285.JPG_7210369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Michael%20Bennett%20Getty_1556800840285.JPG_7210369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Michael%20Bennett%20Getty_1556800840285.JPG_7210369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Michael%20Bennett%20Getty_1556800840285.JPG_7210369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;ART&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Michael&#x20;Bennet&#x20;&#x28;D-CO&#x29;&#x20;talks&#x20;with&#x20;reporters&#x20;following&#x20;the&#x20;weekly&#x20;Democratic&#x20;policy&#x20;luncheon&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Capitol&#x20;April&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Colorado Sen. 