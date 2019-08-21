< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article How to help the Amazon rainforest By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Aug 21 2019 06:34PM CDT
Updated Aug 21 2019 10:34PM CDT f=$("#social-share-424981634");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424981634-424993414"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1138984870_1566436995417_7608419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1138984870_1566436995417_7608419_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1138984870_1566436995417_7608419_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1138984870_1566436995417_7608419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1138984870_1566436995417_7608419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Aerial view of Transamazonica Rd in&nbsp;Para, Brazil on March 13, 2019. NGO Imazon says&nbsp;deforestation in the Amazon&nbsp;increased 54% in Jan.&nbsp;2019 -the 1st month of Pres.&nbsp;Bolsonaro&#39;s term-&nbsp;compared to the same month in 2018.&nbsp;(Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Aerial view of Transamazonica Rd in Para, Brazil on March 13, 2019. NGO Imazon says deforestation in the Amazon increased 54% in Jan. 2019 -the 1st month of Pres. Bolsonaro's term- compared to the same month in 2018. (Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424981634-424993414" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1138984870_1566436995417_7608419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1138984870_1566436995417_7608419_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1138984870_1566436995417_7608419_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1138984870_1566436995417_7608419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1138984870_1566436995417_7608419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Aerial view of Transamazonica Rd in&nbsp;Para, Brazil on March 13, 2019. NGO Imazon says&nbsp;deforestation in the Amazon&nbsp;increased 54% in Jan.&nbsp;2019 -the 1st month of Pres.&nbsp;Bolsonaro&#39;s term-&nbsp;compared to the same month in 2018.&nbsp;(Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Aerial view of Transamazonica Rd in Para, Brazil on March 13, 2019. NGO Imazon says deforestation in the Amazon increased 54% in Jan. 2019 -the 1st month of Pres. Bolsonaro's term- compared to the same month in 2018. By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Aug 21 2019 06:34PM CDT
Updated Aug 21 2019 10:34PM CDT

Social media is lighting up over the devastating wildfires that are spreading across the Amazon rainforest.

The fires have been raging for more than two weeks and can now be seen from space, according to new images captured by NASA.

MORE: Amazon wildfires can be seen from space, NASA images show

Amazonas, the largest state in Brazil, recently declared a state of emergency over the forest fires, according to Euro News.

Now the hashtag #PrayForAmazonia is trending across social networks as people share images of the destruction, the smoke that can be seen 2,000 miles away in Sao Paulo and debate the politics surrounding the fires.

Many people are also asking for ways to help. Below is a list of organizations that you can join or help, and a few habits you can change: Amazon Watch
Help indigenous people who live in and depend on the rainforest through Amazon Watch. The nonprofit organization partners with indigenous and environmental organizations in campaigns for human rights, corporate accountability and the preservation of the Amazon's ecological systems. Rainforest Action Network
Rainforest Action Network (RAN) has the mission of preserving forests, protecting the climate and upholding human rights by challenging corporate power and systemic injustice through frontline partnerships and strategic campaigns.

In the last 30 years, RAN has targeted several companies and industries that act as the greatest drivers of deforestation and climate change, forcing them to take new action including companies like Burger King, Home Depot, Lowe's and Mitsubishi.

You can also protect the land through RAN's Protect-an-Acre program, which provides funding to help forest peoples gain legal recognition of their territories, develop locally-based alternative economic initiatives, and resist destructive practices such as logging and fossil fuel development.

Rainforest Trust
You can help purchase and protect threatened land through the Rainforest Trust. Rainforest Trust purchases and protects the most threatened tropical forests, saving endangered wildlife. World Wildlife Fund
Help protect animals living in the jungle through the World Wildlife Fund. You can adopt an animal, make a donation, fundraise or volunteer. More International News Stories

Mexico is busing asylum-seeking migrants to southern border src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GettyImages-952863754_1566229312413_7602012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GettyImages-952863754_1566229312413_7602012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GettyImages-952863754_1566229312413_7602012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GettyImages-952863754_1566229312413_7602012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GettyImages-952863754_1566229312413_7602012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by David McNew/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Mexico is busing asylum-seeking migrants to southern border
Posted Aug 19 2019 10:43AM CDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 11:12AM CDT

The Mexican government said Friday it is busing migrants who have applied for asylum in the United States to the southern Mexico state of Chiapas.

About 30,000 migrants have been sent back to northern Mexican border cities to await U.S. asylum hearings under a policy known as "Remain in Mexico" under which they have to wait for hearings months away. But few provisions have been made for them to be housed or seek legal representation, and many cities on the northern border are among the most dangerous in Mexico.

Mexico's National Immigration Institute said it used to move migrants south from Nuevo Laredo and Matamoros - two of the most dangerous cities on the northern border. Both cities are in northern Tamaulipas state across from Texas and are dominated by drug cartels. But few provisions have been made for them to be housed or seek legal representation, and many cities on the northern border are among the most dangerous in Mexico.</p><p>Mexico's National Immigration Institute said it used to move migrants south from Nuevo Laredo and Matamoros - two of the most dangerous cities on the northern border. Both cities are in northern Tamaulipas state across from Texas and are dominated by drug cartels.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/from-tusks-to-tails-nations-eye-trade-in-endangered-species-at-world-wildlife-conference" title="From tusks to tails, nations eye trade in endangered species at World Wildlife Conference" data-articleId="424289636" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162027173_1566058457713_7599983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162027173_1566058457713_7599983_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162027173_1566058457713_7599983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162027173_1566058457713_7599983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162027173_1566058457713_7599983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="United Nations&#39;s Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) &nbsp;Aug.&nbsp;17, 2019 the World Wildlife Conference CITES CoP18, in Geneva.&nbsp;(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. From tusks to tails, nations eye trade in endangered species at World Wildlife Conference
By JAMEY KEATEN and MARIA CHENG, Associated Press
Posted Aug 17 2019 02:27AM CDT
Updated Aug 17 2019 11:18AM CDT

GENEVA (AP) - From guitars to traditional medicines and from tusk to tail, mankind's exploitation of the planet's fauna and flora is putting some of them at risk of extinction. Representatives of some 180 nations are meeting in Geneva to agree on protections for vulnerable species, taking up issues including the trade in ivory and the demand for shark fin soup.

The World Wildlife Conference on trade in endangered species, known as CITES, which takes place every three years, aims to make sure that global trade in specimens of wild animals and plants doesn't jeopardize their survival.

The conference opens Saturday and runs through Aug. 28, with key decisions expected to be finalized in the last two days. It had originally been due to take place in Colombo in May and June, but was moved to Geneva after a series of terror attacks in the Sri Lankan capital. Israel bans Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib from entering country Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib from entering country" data-articleId="423948725" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/GETTY%20Omar%20Tlaib_1565882889058.jpg_7594639_ver1.0_1280_720_1565885376151.jpg_7594464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/GETTY%20Omar%20Tlaib_1565882889058.jpg_7594639_ver1.0_1280_720_1565885376151.jpg_7594464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/GETTY%20Omar%20Tlaib_1565882889058.jpg_7594639_ver1.0_1280_720_1565885376151.jpg_7594464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/GETTY%20Omar%20Tlaib_1565882889058.jpg_7594639_ver1.0_1280_720_1565885376151.jpg_7594464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/GETTY%20Omar%20Tlaib_1565882889058.jpg_7594639_ver1.0_1280_720_1565885376151.jpg_7594464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) listen during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 15, 2019 in Washington, DC.&nbsp;(Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Israel bans Reps. Israel bans Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib from entering country
Posted Aug 15 2019 11:10AM CDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 11:13AM CDT

Israel said Thursday that it will bar two Democratic congresswomen from entering the country ahead of a planned visit over their support for a Palestinian-led boycott movement, a decision announced shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted that it would "show great weakness" to allow them in.

The move to bar Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from visiting the close American ally appeared to be unprecedented, and marked a deep foray by Israel into America's bitterly polarized politics. It is also a sharp escalation of Israel's campaign against the international boycott movement.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri issued a statement saying that after consultations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials he decided not to allow Tlaib and Omar to enter because of "their boycott activities against Israel." It is also a sharp escalation of Israel's campaign against the international boycott movement.</p><p>Interior Minister Aryeh Deri issued a statement saying that after consultations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials he decided not to allow Tlaib and Omar to enter because of "their boycott activities against Israel."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/jewish-voters-don-t-back-trump-according-to-polls" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/Jewish_voters_don_t_back_Trump__accordin_0_7608790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/Jewish_voters_don_t_back_Trump__accordin_0_7608790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/Jewish_voters_don_t_back_Trump__accordin_0_7608790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/Jewish_voters_don_t_back_Trump__accordin_0_7608790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/Jewish_voters_don_t_back_Trump__accordin_0_7608790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Jewish voters don't back Trump, according to polls</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/bayou-city-buzz-xfl-announces-houston-team-name-and-logo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/rough2_1566445553315_7608789_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/rough2_1566445553315_7608789_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/rough2_1566445553315_7608789_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/rough2_1566445553315_7608789_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/rough2_1566445553315_7608789_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bayou City Buzz: XFL announces team name 'Houston Roughnecks' and logo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/motions-filed-in-case-involving-jury-decision-to-not-allow-cps-to-have-custody-of-6-year-old-boy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/cps_1566440879972_7608647_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/cps_1566440879972_7608647_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/cps_1566440879972_7608647_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/cps_1566440879972_7608647_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/cps_1566440879972_7608647_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Motions filed in case involving jury decision to not allow CPS to have custody of 6-year-old boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/international-news/how-to-help-the-amazon-rainforest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1138984870_1566436995417_7608419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1138984870_1566436995417_7608419_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1138984870_1566436995417_7608419_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1138984870_1566436995417_7608419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1138984870_1566436995417_7608419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Aerial&#x20;view&#x20;of&#x20;Transamazonica&#x20;Rd&#x20;in&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Para&#x2c;&#x20;Brazil&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;NGO&#x20;Imazon&#x20;says&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;deforestation&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Amazon&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;increased&#x20;54&#x25;&#x20;in&#x20;Jan&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;2019&#x20;-the&#x20;1st&#x20;month&#x20;of&#x20;Pres&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Bolsonaro&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;term-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;compared&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;same&#x20;month&#x20;in&#x20;2018&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Mauro&#x20;Pimentel&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>How to help the Amazon rainforest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/washington-governor-jay-inslee-says-hes-ending-presidential-bid" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/JayInslee_Banner_getty_1566436986926_7608524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/JayInslee_Banner_getty_1566436986926_7608524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/JayInslee_Banner_getty_1566436986926_7608524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/JayInslee_Banner_getty_1566436986926_7608524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/JayInslee_Banner_getty_1566436986926_7608524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Washington&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Jay&#x20;Inslee&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;forum&#x20;on&#x20;gun&#x20;safety&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Iowa&#x20;Events&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Des&#x20;Moines&#x2c;&#x20;Iowa&#x2e;&#x20;Inslee&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;announced&#x20;he&#x20;was&#x20;dropping&#x20;out&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2020&#x20;presidential&#x20;race&#x20;Wednesday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Stephen&#x20;Maturen&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Washington Governor Jay Inslee says he's ending presidential bid</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div News Gulf Coast Weather

Morning News

Sports Scoop

About Us Streaming Video
Contests
Your Money
My20 Vision
Healthworks Follow FOX 26 Houston FOX 26 News App

FOX 26 Weather App Updated Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
KRIV FCC Public File
KTXH FCC Public File
EEOC Public File (KRIV)
EEOC Public File (KTXH)
About Us
Jobs at Fox 26 & My20 Vision
Contact Us 