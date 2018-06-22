Hunt for man who cut off wife's arm, fingers: Cops

Police are searching for Yong Lu, 35. Police are searching for Yong Lu, 35.

- Police are searching for a Brookly man who allegedly cut off his wife's arm with a steak knife during an argument.

Police say the woman's right arm was severed just above the elbow. She also lost two fingers from her left hand in the attack in Sunset Park Thursday afternoon.

The 35-year-old woman, who is reportedly pregnant, was taken to Bellevue Hospital where she was placed in a medically induced coma. She was expected to survive, but will likely lose her arm.

Police are searching for Yong Lu, 35, who fled the scene. A knife was recovered.

He is described as Asian, approximately 5' 8"tall, about 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

The couple have a seven-year-old son.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

The NYPD says all calls/texts are strictly confidential.