How to handle the landlord

Texas law says in a situation such as Hurricane Harvey, tenants have the right to terminate the lease. If the landlord says the apartment is livable...that he's fixed the damage but you feel it still isn't safe to stay, here’s what you do:

Give landlord written notice, spelling out exactly why you are leaving. And keep a copy.

In that notice, use words such as 'unlivable", "unsafe", and “unsanitary

Document exactly what makes it unlivable.

And, take photos.

But remember this....your landlord is not required to start making repairs to your unit until the insurance money comes through. And during that time... you still need to pay rent.