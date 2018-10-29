Houston Zoo evacuates exhibit after chimpanzee smashed glass habitat window

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Oct 29 2018 03:23PM CDT

Updated: Oct 29 2018 04:07PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The Houston Zoo was forced to evacuate an exhibit on Monday morning after a chimpanzee broke the interior panel of the habitat. 

Safety protocols were enacted, and "at no point were guests or animals in danger."  The chimpanzees then returned back to their indoor housing after the evacuation at around 11 a.m. Monday morning. The zoo says the chimps will remain indoors until the glass panel is replaced.

The walkway through the African Forest has been reopened to guests after the temporary closure.

