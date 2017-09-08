Houston Strong! J.J. Watt fund is now up to $27 million for Harvey relief

- Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has now raised $27 million for flood victims in Houston following Hurricane Harvey. On Wednesday morning Charles Butt, CEO of H-E-B, contributed with a personal donation of $5 million to the fund.

Watt said he's working on making the right decision about how the money will be used. He wants to evaluate the best way to help get flood victims back on their feet. "I want to work to do right by the donors and also by the city the Houston to make sure we help rebuild as many lives as possible. The fundraising started Aug. 27th with the goal of raising $200,000. J.J. Watt's fund reached $27 million on Wednesday