Mayor Sylvester Turner tours neighborhoods impacted by Harvey one year later

- Mayor Sylvester Turner was very busy touring neighborhoods and attending events on Saturday to observe the one-year anniversary of when Hurricane Harvey struck the Houston area.



During the morning, Mayor Turner toured Meyerland, Kashmere Gardens, Kingwood and Independence Heights. He also met with families or individuals who still need assistance. In the afternoon, the mayor visited Independence Heights Park and spoke to the crowd attending a community event.



One person that had the opportunity to speak with Mayor Turner was Dorothy Rainey, who has had various groups come out to help her, but still needs additional assistance.

“My restroom was not accessible for handicap," says Rainey. "They were supposed to do my house as a handicap house, but there’s no way it’s handicapped anywhere in here.”



“I’m just especially sensitive to our seniors, people with special needs like Ms. Rainey, people in low income communities who already have been pressed down," says Mayor Turner. "Kashmere Gardens would fall in that category and the middle income families.”



Mayor Turner also says he plans to use the $1.14 billion of federal funds the government promised to send to help people like Rainey. That money is expected to reach the City of Houston by November.



“I’m excited that he came out to let us know that he has not forgotten about us, that we are still right there at the top of the list, so I was really happy that he came out,” says Lorita Malveaux.



“Even if they are in their homes, the trauma, the mental aspect of the storm that still exists, so we just need to continue to embrace them and surround them and to let them know that we are still here for them,” says Mayor Turner.