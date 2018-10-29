Houston man warning others about sweepstakes phone scam

- “Got a phone call and I’ve won the Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes. $1,500,000 and $5,000 a week and a Mercedes,” said the man who asked that we not show his face.

He says he had a feeling people wouldn’t be showing up with balloons and a big check no matter what the man on the phone told him.

“This is no joke, this is no game, this is no hoax sir, I swear on my life to you,” the caller told him.

To get his alleged fortune, he had to by a $500 Amazon gift card.

“Once we verify the information and it is correct, the money will be put on your card,” the scammer assured him.

“Why don’t you just meet me at my house?” the man asked.

The scammer didn’t answer but said instead, “We have to ensure you have the card and we have to have the card information to put your money on the card.”

The man tried to get the caller to come to his house to set him up, but he kept saying no.

The caller did all he could to get the supposed lucky winner to give him the gift card number but to no avail.

This man knew better and he wants to warn others.

“Because I know people get scammed all the time that can’t afford to get scammed,” he said. “If we can stop somebody from getting scammed it would be nice, even one person.”

The scammer was calling from an 806 area code which is Amarillo and Lubbock.

It’s doubtful he’s really even in the United States.

According to its website, there are never any strings attached to winning a Publisher’s Clearing House prize.