<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story391787281" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="391787281" data-article-version="1.0">House passes Democrats' bill to stymie President Trump's bid for border wall dollars</h1> </header> By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Feb 26 2019 06:01PM CST
Updated Feb 26 2019 06:05PM CST e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-391787281");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-391787281-391787290"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/26/gettytrump_1551225761796_6827426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/26/gettytrump_1551225761796_6827426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/26/gettytrump_1551225761796_6827426_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/26/gettytrump_1551225761796_6827426_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/26/gettytrump_1551225761796_6827426_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/26/gettytrump_1551225761796_6827426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump&nbsp; (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/house-passes-democrats-bill-to-stymie-president-trump-s-bid-for-border-wall-dollars">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Feb 26 2019 06:01PM CST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Feb 26 2019 06:05PM CST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-391787281" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines391787281' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/house-targets-family-separations-in-first-trump-subpoena"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/18/borderfacilitymcallenBLUR_1529327490831_5675398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>House targets family separations in Trump subpoena</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/former-us-security-officials-to-oppose-trump-emergency-declaration"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/19/president_trump_generic_21_tia_dufour_1547919958935_6648501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Ex-US security officials to oppose Trump emergency</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-compares-trump-s-border-wall-to-berlin-wall"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/19/GettyImages-1044091054_1550576360576_6796325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Ocasio-Cortez compares Trump's wall to Berlin Wall</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/white-house-indicates-trump-to-veto-disapproval-of-emergency-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/president_trump_generic_16_andrea_hanks_1546960075572_6601275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>WH indicates Trump to veto emergency disapproval</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lawmakers-in-one-state-propose-to-give-10m-for-president-trump-s-border-wall"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Lawmakers propose to give $10M for Trump's wall</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/reaction-president-trump-s-border-wall-speech"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/09/Joe_Brettell___on_Border_wall_address_0_6605978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Political analyst Joe Brettell</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - Democrats ignored a veto threat and rammed legislation through the House Tuesday that would stymie President Donald Trump's bid for billions of extra dollars for his border wall, escalating a clash over whether he was abusing his powers to advance his paramount campaign pledge.</p><p>The House's 245-182 vote to block Trump's national emergency declaration throws the political hot potato to the Republican-run Senate, where there were already enough GOP defections to edge it to the cusp of passage. Vice President Mike Pence used a lunch with Republican senators at the Capitol to try keeping them aboard, citing a dangerous crisis at the border, but there were no signs he'd succeeded.</p><p>"I personally couldn't handicap the outcome at this point," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who's planning a vote within the next three weeks.</p><p>Senate passage would force Trump's first veto, which Congress would surely lack the votes to override. But the showdown was forcing Republicans to cast uncomfortable votes pitting their support for a president wildly popular with GOP voters against fears that his expansive use of emergency powers would invite future Democratic presidents to do likewise for their own pet policies.</p><p>Underscoring their desire to avoid a tally suggesting that Trump's hold on lawmakers was weakening, House Republican leaders worked to keep the number of GOP supporters below 53. That's how many would be needed to reach a two-thirds majority of 288 votes, assuming all Democrats vote "yes," the margin required for a veto override.</p><p>Thirteen House Republicans joined all voting Democrats Tuesday to support the Democratic resolution.</p><p>The White House wrote to lawmakers formally threatening to veto the legislation. The letter said blocking the emergency declaration would "undermine the administration's ability to respond effectively to the ongoing crisis at the Southern Border."</p><p>Republicans said Democrats were driven by politics and a desire to oppose Trump at every turn, and said Trump had clear authority to declare an emergency to protect the country. They also defended the president's claims of a security crisis along the boundary with Mexico, which he has said is ravaged by drug smugglers, human traffickers and immigrants trying to sneak into the U.S. illegally.</p><p>"We are at war on the Southern border with the drug cartels," said Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas.</p><p>Trump has asserted that barriers would stop drugs from Mexico from entering the U.S. In fact, government figures show that 90 percent of drugs intercepted from Mexico are caught at ports of entry, not remote areas where barriers would be constructed.</p><p>Democrats said Republicans repeatedly accused former President Barack Obama of flouting the Constitution, which gives Congress control over spending, but are ignoring Trump's effort to do the same.</p><p>"Is your oath of office to Donald Trump, or is your oath of office to the Constitution?" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., asked Republicans.</p><p>They said Trump's push for the wall reflected a continuation of the anti-immigrant views that helped fuel his election.</p><p>"Since when do we call human beings in need a national emergency?" said Mexican-born Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill. "Is he running out of insults for people like me?"</p><p>Democrats also said the crisis is a fiction manufactured by Trump to dance around Congress' vote this month to provide less than $1.4 billion for barrier construction. That was well below the $5.7 billion Trump demanded as he futilely forced a record-setting 35-day federal shutdown.</p><p>"The president does not get to override Congress in a raucous temper tantrum over his inability to broker a deal" with lawmakers for more money, said Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, sponsor of the one-sentence measure blocking the declaration, called Trump's move "constitutional vandalism."</p><p>Trump used a 1976 law to declare a national emergency and ordered the shift of $3.6 billion from military construction projects to wall building. Citing other powers, he intends to shift another $3.1 billion from Defense Department anti-drug efforts and a fund that collects seized assets.</p><p>The money would be used to build steel barriers up to 30 feet tall and other barriers and for "law enforcement efforts," said a White House statement.</p><p>In the Senate, three Republicans have said they will back Democrats' drive to block the emergency declaration: Maine's Susan Collins, Alaska's Lisa Murkowski and North Carolina's Thom Tillis. One more GOP defection would provide enough votes to approve the Democratic measure, assuming all Democrats and their independent allies back it.</p><p>Republicans said senators asked Pence numerous questions about which projects Trump would divert to pay for the wall, with Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., saying the discussion was "hearty." Shelby, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, which controls spending, said his panel would quickly "backfill" money for military construction with other funds he did not identify.</p><p>"That issue won't stay alive long," Shelby told reporters.</p><p>Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the chief GOP vote counter, said there may be GOP attempts to amend the House measure, saying Republicans "think they have amendments that would improve it."</p><p>That suggests that McConnell may try finding a way to add language that could sink the Democratic resolution or, perhaps, make it more palatable for Republicans. The law requires the Senate to vote on a measure within 18 days of receiving it from the House.</p><p>Though presidents have declared 58 emergencies under the law, this is the first aimed at acquiring money for an item Congress has explicitly refused to finance, according to Elizabeth Goitein, co-director for national security at New York University Law School's Brennan Center for Justice. This is also the first time Congress has cast votes on whether to annul an emergency declaration, she said.</p><p>Even with Democrats' effort near-certain to ultimately fail, several lawsuits have been filed aimed at blocking the money, including by Democratic state attorneys general, progressive and environmental groups. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408811" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/uswnt-fighting-for-equal-pay-while-defending-their-world-cup-title" title="USWNT fighting for equal pay while defending their World Cup title" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/uswnt_1559265162994_7333365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/uswnt_1559265162994_7333365_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/uswnt_1559265162994_7333365_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/uswnt_1559265162994_7333365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/uswnt_1559265162994_7333365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The lawsuit alleges USSF engaged in &ldquo;systemic gender-based pay discrimination.&rdquo;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT fighting for equal pay while defending their World Cup title</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the U.S. Women's National Team prepares to defend its title in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, the players are also in the midst of a legal dispute with the U.S. Soccer Federation over equal treatment and pay.</p><p>Twenty-eight members of the women's player pool filed a lawsuit March 8 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, alleging "institutionalized gender discrimination" that includes unequal pay with their counterparts on the U.S. Men's National Team and demanding a jury trial.</p><p>The USSF, commonly referred to as U.S. Soccer, is the governing body for the sport in the United States and provides their pay.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-shares-terrifying-story-after-being-beaten-for-8-hours-allegedly-by-punta-cana-resort-employee" title="Woman shares terrifying story after being beaten for 8 hours allegedly by Punta Cana resort employee" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Woman_shares_story__photos_after_being_s_0_7332984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Woman_shares_story__photos_after_being_s_0_7332984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Woman_shares_story__photos_after_being_s_0_7332984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Woman_shares_story__photos_after_being_s_0_7332984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Woman_shares_story__photos_after_being_s_0_7332984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman posted photos of her bruised and battered face at a hospital in the Dominican Republic after she was allegedly beaten by a resort employee to warn other women to be careful when they're traveling." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman shares terrifying story after being beaten for 8 hours allegedly by Punta Cana resort employee</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Delaware woman is sharing her story about being beaten for eight hours allegedly by a hotel employee when she visited a resort in the Dominican Republic in an effort to keep other women safe.</p><p>Tammy Lawrence-Daley said she, her husband and another couple went on a vacation in late January and stayed at the Majestic Elegance, an all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana. In a Facebook post , she recounted being beaten by a man wearing the hotel’s uniform with the logo on it for hours in a basement before he left her for dead.</p><p>“Now that I’ve had some time to heal, it’s time to tell my story in the hopes that women will be more aware, and hopefully prevent what happened to me,” she said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/illinois-mom-shocked-to-find-toddler-t-shirt-she-bought-online-has-f-the-police-printed-on-it" title="Mom shocked to find toddler t-shirt she bought online has 'F*** the police' printed on it" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mom_shocked_when_a_shirt_she_ordered_her_0_7333305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mom_shocked_when_a_shirt_she_ordered_her_0_7333305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mom_shocked_when_a_shirt_she_ordered_her_0_7333305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mom_shocked_when_a_shirt_she_ordered_her_0_7333305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mom_shocked_when_a_shirt_she_ordered_her_0_7333305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kelsey Williamson, who lives in Illinois, said she was screaming when the shirt she bought for her 3-year-old daughter online ended up not being as child-friendly as originally advertised. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom shocked to find toddler t-shirt she bought online has 'F*** the police' printed on it</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kelsey Williamson, who lives in Illinois, said she was screaming when the shirt she bought for her 3-year-old daughter online ended up not being as child-friendly as originally advertised. </p><p>Williamson said she regularly orders products from the online Chinese retailer Aliexpress, so she was pretty shocked when she ordered a shirt featuring the characters from the classic children’s book “Frog and Toad” by Arnold Lobel, but the shirt she received had the words “F*** the police” printed below the illustration. </p><p>Williamson said it was a complete mistake, posting the original ad that clearly shows the t-shirt without any of the profanity. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uswnt-fighting-for-equal-pay-while-defending-their-world-cup-title"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/USWNT%20equal%20pay_1559261813655.jpg_7333117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tobin Heath #17 of the United States is congratulated by teammates Megan Rapinoe #15 and Alex Morgan #13 after she scored in the first half against Mexico at Red Bull Arena on May 26, 2019 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)" title="1151852255_1559261813655-400801"/> </figure> <h3>USWNT fighting for equal pay while defending their World Cup title</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/new-details-on-victims-injured-in-deadly-shootings-in-liberty-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/shootingcleveland_1559263963586_7333127_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="shootingcleveland_1559263963586.png"/> </figure> <h3>New details on victims injured in deadly shootings in Liberty County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/4-new-harry-potter-ebooks-revolving-around-hogwarts-classes-will-soon-be-released-online"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pottermore_pressimagesebooks_053019_1559247725751_7332003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The covers for the upcoming eBook series titled "Harry Potter: A Journey Through..." are shown in a press photo. (Photo credit: Pottermore Publishing)" title="pottermore_pressimagesebooks_053019-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>4 new 'Harry Potter' eBooks revolving around Hogwarts classes will soon be released online</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-energy-department-rebrands-gas-exports-as-molecules-of-us-freedom-freedom-gas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/LNG%20THUMB_1559250393978.jpg_7331865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A general view of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) importation terminal on the Isle of Grain on August 31, 2016 in Isle of Grain, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)" title="598043746_1559250393978-400801"/> </figure> <h3>U.S. Energy Department rebrands gas exports as 'molecules of U.S. freedom,' 'freedom gas'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> Follow FOX 26 Houston Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a 