portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431296541" data-article-version="1.0">HISD police investigate 'incident involving a handgun' at Bellaire HS; no one injured</h1> class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=HISD police investigate 'incident involving a handgun' at Bellaire HS; no one injured&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/hisd-police-investigate-incident-involving-a-handgun-at-bellaire-hs-no-one-injured" data-title="HISD police investigate 'incident involving a handgun' at Bellaire HS; no one injured" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/hisd-police-investigate-incident-involving-a-handgun-at-bellaire-hs-no-one-injured" addthis:title="HISD police investigate 'incident involving a handgun' at Bellaire HS; no one injured"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431296541.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431296541");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431296541-378495606"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/12/13/KRIV_HISD_POLICE_1544745568427_6520860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/12/13/KRIV_HISD_POLICE_1544745568427_6520860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/12/13/KRIV_HISD_POLICE_1544745568427_6520860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/12/13/KRIV_HISD_POLICE_1544745568427_6520860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/12/13/KRIV_HISD_POLICE_1544745568427_6520860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston Independent School District (HISD) Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Houston Independent School District (HISD) Police Department</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431296541-378495606" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/12/13/KRIV_HISD_POLICE_1544745568427_6520860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/12/13/KRIV_HISD_POLICE_1544745568427_6520860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/12/13/KRIV_HISD_POLICE_1544745568427_6520860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/12/13/KRIV_HISD_POLICE_1544745568427_6520860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/12/13/KRIV_HISD_POLICE_1544745568427_6520860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston Independent School District (HISD) Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Houston Independent School District (HISD) Police Department</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/hisd-police-investigate-incident-involving-a-handgun-at-bellaire-hs-no-one-injured">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 11:50AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 01:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431296541" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Houston ISD police are investigating an incident involving a handgun at Bellaire High School, the principal says. No one was hurt.</p><p>Bellaire High School Principal Michael McDonough released <a href="https://www.houstonisd.org/Page/177862">a message</a> making parents aware of the incident:</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>I am reaching out to make you aware that the HISD Police Department is investigating an incident involving a handgun at our school. All students and staff are safe and no one was hurt. Please know that we take these situations seriously as the safety of our students and staff is our absolute top priority.</em></p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>If you have any further questions or concerns then please do not hesitate to contact me directly.</em></p><p>Principal McDonough did not specify when the incident occurred.</p><p>The Houston Independent School District issued this statement:</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>The HISD Police Department is investigating an incident involving a gun at Bellaire High School. All students and staff are safe. More News Stories data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/12/03/Bernie_Sanders_visits_2_Bay_Area_univers_0_2361917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/12/03/Bernie_Sanders_visits_2_Bay_Area_univers_0_2361917_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/12/03/Bernie_Sanders_visits_2_Bay_Area_univers_0_2361917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/12/03/Bernie_Sanders_visits_2_Bay_Area_univers_0_2361917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/12/03/Bernie_Sanders_visits_2_Bay_Area_univers_0_2361917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Campaign: Sanders had heart attack, released from hospital</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 06:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 06:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/hackers-holding-website-access-for-ransom" title="Hackers holding website access for ransom" data-articleId="431337827" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Hackers_holding_websites_for_ransom_0_7688104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Hackers_holding_websites_for_ransom_0_7688104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Hackers_holding_websites_for_ransom_0_7688104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Hackers_holding_websites_for_ransom_0_7688104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Hackers_holding_websites_for_ransom_0_7688104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hackers are capable of stealing personal information from countless innocent web users and websites, demanding money in exchange for returning access." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hackers holding website access for ransom</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Zizka, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 06:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 06:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>While hackers have stolen the personal information of hundreds of millions of people, in recent years, the details of their crime is rarely part of the headlines.</p><p>A Houston web-developer saw it all, first hand, when nearly a dozen client-websites were hijacked by Pakistani hackers.</p><p>"They left a note, saying 'If you want your site back, you need to pay 2-thousand dollars, via Western Union'," says Juan Guevara Torres, of NowMedia Digital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/raymond-santana-of-exonerated-5-in-houston-shining-light-on-wrongful-convictions" title="Raymond Santana of 'Exonerated 5' in Houston shining light on wrongful convictions" data-articleId="431330897" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Raymond_Santana_of__Exonerated_5__in_Hou_0_7687878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Raymond_Santana_of__Exonerated_5__in_Hou_0_7687878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Raymond_Santana_of__Exonerated_5__in_Hou_0_7687878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Raymond_Santana_of__Exonerated_5__in_Hou_0_7687878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Raymond_Santana_of__Exonerated_5__in_Hou_0_7687878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Raymond Santana, one of the group once known as the Central Park 5, now Exonerated 5, is here in Houston to shed light on the many wrongful convictions that still happen often." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Raymond Santana of 'Exonerated 5' in Houston shining light on wrongful convictions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Damali Keith, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 05:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 05:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They were once five of the most hated people in the country. In fact, President Trump, at the time, took out an ad calling for the death penalty when the five teens were arrested for raping and attacking a Central Park jogger. </p><p>They became known as the Central Park 5 and now the Exonerated 5. One of them is here in Houston working with a local business owner to help stop wrongful convictions.</p><p>Raymond Santana knows all too well the pain and trauma of spending years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" title="getty_pencefile_100419-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>House investigators seek documents from Pence as part of impeachment inquiry</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teacher-under-investigation-for-photo-saying-confederate-flag-is-announcement-to-marry-your-sister"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Confederate flag is shown in the grass. id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/hackers-holding-website-access-for-ransom" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="dichohecho&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hackers holding website access for ransom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/raymond-santana-of-exonerated-5-in-houston-shining-light-on-wrongful-convictions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Exonerated&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;formerly&#x20;Central&#x20;Park&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;wrongfully&#x20;convicted&#x20;of&#x20;raping&#x20;a&#x20;jogger&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Raymond Santana of 'Exonerated 5' in Houston shining light on wrongful convictions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/houston-astros-take-down-the-tampa-bay-rays-in-alds-game-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jose&#x20;Altuve&#x20;&#x23;27&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Houston&#x20;Astros&#x20;celebrates&#x20;with&#x20;Josh&#x20;Reddick&#x20;&#x23;22&#x20;after&#x20;hitting&#x20;a&#x20;two-run&#x20;home&#x20;run&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Tampa&#x20;Bay&#x20;Rays&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;fifth&#x20;inning&#x20;in&#x20;game&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;American&#x20;League&#x20;Division&#x20;Series&#x20;at&#x20;Minute&#x20;Maid&#x20;Park&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston Astros take down the Tampa Bay Rays in ALDS Game 1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-investigators-seek-documents-from-pence-as-part-of-impeachment-inquiry" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vice&#x20;President&#x20;Mike&#x20;Pence&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House investigators seek documents from Pence as part of impeachment inquiry</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teacher-under-investigation-for-photo-saying-confederate-flag-is-announcement-to-marry-your-sister" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Confederate&#x20;flag&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;grass&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher under investigation for photo saying Confederate flag is announcement to ‘marry your sister'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a <!-- begin: FOOTER --> News Gulf Coast Weather
Morning News
Sports Scoop About Us Follow FOX 26 Houston FOX 26 News App
FOX 26 Weather App 