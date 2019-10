- Houston ISD police are investigating an incident involving a handgun at Bellaire High School, the principal says. No one was hurt.

Bellaire High School Principal Michael McDonough released a message making parents aware of the incident:

I am reaching out to make you aware that the HISD Police Department is investigating an incident involving a handgun at our school. All students and staff are safe and no one was hurt. Please know that we take these situations seriously as the safety of our students and staff is our absolute top priority.

If you have any further questions or concerns then please do not hesitate to contact me directly.

Principal McDonough did not specify when the incident occurred.

The Houston Independent School District issued this statement:

The HISD Police Department is investigating an incident involving a gun at Bellaire High School. All students and staff are safe. Please know that we take these situations seriously as the safety of our students and staff is our absolute top priority.