HISD distributing thousands of free school uniforms on Friday, Saturday

- The Houston Independent School District and county and city officials will be distributing thousands of free school uniforms on Friday and Saturday. The uniforms will be distributed at seven different locations on September 8 and September 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students must be present to be fitted for the uniforms.

HISD says school uniform policies have been relaxed until January 2018, but students can still wear uniform clothing if they have those items.

Uniform Distribution Locations:

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market Street

Houston Texas 77020

832-395-0895

Hardy Senior Center

11901 West Hardy Road

Houston, Texas 77076

281-260-6772

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

3810 West Fuqua

Houston, Texas 77045

832-393-4200

Northeast Multi-Service Center

9720 Spaulding

Houston, Texas 77016

832-395-0470

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star

Houston, Texas 77074

832-395-9900

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

3611 Ennis Street

Houston, Texas 77004

832-393-4051

YET Center

4900 Providence

Houston, Texas 77020

713-676-0519