Heroes for Freedom Golf tournament tees off to support our veterans
THE WOODLANDS, TX - The 5th annual, Heroes For Freedom Golf Tournament is teeing off to support our veterans on September 24 at the Woodlands Country Club.
Next month, golfers will get the chance to support our veterans at the Heroes For Freedom Golf Tournament which tees off at 10 a.m, September 24th.
HEROES For Freedom is an organization of people dedicated to the sole purpose of creating awareness and support for our United States military veterans.