Helping families recover after Hurricane Harvey

Non-profit Christian housing ministry Fuller Center Disaster ReBuilders has been helping struggling homeowners in Galveston County recover from Hurricane Harvey for almost a year now.

With so many families still out of their homes, the group is committing to staying another two years.

FOX 26 photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires has the story.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can find more information by visiting their Facebook page or by clicking here.