The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who they say escaped custody while attending court.

The sheriff's office say Efrain Gutierrez, 38, escaped custody before noon while attending court at the Junvenile Justice Center at 1200 Congress.

They say he was last seen in a red pickup. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt. He's 5'8" and 180 pounds.

Call (713)221-6000 if you see him.