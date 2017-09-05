Post-Harvey restoration crew arrested in burglary case

- Harvey was a most unwelcome house guest. As Jordan Blair will tell you, he was the kind of visitor who didn't knock...he just came in.

"Between 5 and 7 is when the water started coming in, but it was at a full foot and a half between that time," said Blair.

The condo board hired SERVPRO to start making it right., but the crew allegedly made it more wrong.

"They were supposed to be working downstairs -- there was nothing for them to do upstairs."

And yet, the crew went upstairs and ransacked the bedrooms. How do they know? It was all caught on motion-activated cameras that Blair and his roommate have to monitor the dogs.

"How much lower can you go with affecting someone who was flooded and you're trying to steal from them?." asked Blair.

The monitoring system sent an alert to Blair and his roommate. They contacted the condo board president who called the police. The two men were arrested. Investigators determined they are from Michigan and not from the Houston-area SERVPRO franchise. Board president Lana Bishop says she has heard from two more residents who say they were also burglarized.

"It was really disheartening to see this today and we were waiting a week, over a week, just for the crew to show up." said Bishop.

As for Blair, he wants to warn others that the floodwaters maybe gone but the predators have not.

"It hurts that they will take advantage of you."

SERVPRO released the following statement to FOX 26 News:

We are very troubled by the allegation involving the employees of a SERVPRO Franchise operator. We in no way condone these actions, which run contrary to SERVPRO's values and culture. It is our understanding the franchise operator has terminated the employment of these individuals. We will continue to investigate and follow the situation and take any other action deemed necessary or appropriate to help ensure this will not occur again in the future. The SERVPRO franchise system looks forward to continuing to assist the residents of the State of Texas in their time of need.