Help your neighbors with Hurricane Harvey home assessments

- Many families still need help in the Hurricane Harvey recovery process. Galveston County Recovers is asking volunteers to help with home assessments over the weekend. The organization will host free assessment training in Dickinson, La Marque, Texas City, League City and Santa Fe.

Training will last thirty minutes and then volunteers will pair up to assess five nearby homes. Training begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. Anyone interested in the home assessments training can send an email to Joe “Pops” Foley at volunteer@gcltrg.org or visit www.galvestoncountyrecovers.org.

The training sessions will take place at the following locations: