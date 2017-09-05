Houston police escort fallen officer who drowned during Harvey

Sgt. Steve Perez Sgt. Steve Perez

- Dozens of Houston police officers gathered Monday to honor Sgt. Steve Perez, who drowned during Hurricane Harvey last week.

Perez’s patrol car became stuck in floodwaters as he was driving to work.

On Monday, his brothers and sisters in blue gathered to escort his body and to give him one final salute.

More than 60 people perished as a result of the natural disaster, which made landfall on the gulf coast as a Category 4 hurricane.

The cost of damage is expected to number in the billions.