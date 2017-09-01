Governor creates Rebuild Texas Fund to piece state back together

- A Texas-sized disaster requires a Texas-sized response.

That’s what the governor’s calling for on the front page of the website for the new Rebuild Texas Fund created to raise $100 million to repair Harvey’s damage.

The fund is about taking charge of the long-term effort ahead of Texas, working together to rebuild.

The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation is leading the charge, matching $1 for every $2 in donations for the first $36 million raised.

Money will be used for immediate relief, as well as longer-term recovery – depending on the needs on the ground.

The four initial focus areas are schools and child care, workforce and transportation, health and housing, and capital for rebuilding small businesses.

With plans to regularly report how the money is being spent, the fund officials say 100 percent will be used toward recovery efforts. The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and the OneStar Foundation, which will house the fund, will cover administrative and people costs.

Learn more about the fund here.

We want to raise more than $100 million over Labor Day weekend. A storm the size of Texas deserves a Texas size response. https://t.co/Y9DbKGbmkT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 1, 2017

Gov. Abbott declared Sunday as a Day of Prayer, urging Texans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers on that day for the safety of first responders, public safety officers and military personnel.

He's asking for prayers for the healing of individuals, rebuilding of communities and the restoration of the entire region struck by this disaster.

Read more about that here.