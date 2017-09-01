Texans players surprise Harvey victims at shelter

- After canceling their final preseason game in Dallas to rush home to their families, the Houston Texans surprised evacuees at a WHERE shelter.

The NRG Center was transformed into a shelter for Harvey victims, located on Houston's south side.

For over an hour, 54 players spent time with those displaced by the flooding, taking pictures, signing autographs and even playing catch with kids.

Angela Blanchard, the CEO of nonprofit organizing the shelter, BakerRipley, said that as of Wednesday the shelter welcomed 1,030 people.