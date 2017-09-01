Curfew in effect for Brazoria County evacuees

- A curfew is now in effect for all areas under mandatory evacuation in Brazoria County.

If you are still in those areas, you must remain inside from dusk until dawn. This includes public and private property.

Curfew is also in effect for unincorporated areas of Fort Bend County. The curfew states that residents will not be allowed to travel between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Due to heavy flooding the City of Santa Fe has issued a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Sept. 4.