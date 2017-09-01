Dallas Cowboys raise over $2.3M for Harvey victims with live telethon

Dak Prescott celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

- The Dallas Cowboys raised more than $2.3 million in donations Thursday night for those impacted by Harvey with a live telethon.

On the same field where they held their final preseason practice, about 30 current and former Cowboys teamed up to host a live telethon on the AT&T Stadium sideline.

Thanks to everyone who helped raise $2.3 Million in live telethon for Hurricane Harvey relief! #Cowboys4Texashttps://t.co/z9y3G6TxHO pic.twitter.com/NtQtB3Jl9i — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 1, 2017

As Cowboys took calls, the 90-minute telethon was televised and streamed live on Facebook and Periscope to encourage fans to call in and help out.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant recognized a familiar voice on the phone about an hour into the telethon, when the Cowboys say owner/general manager Jerry Jones called to make a million-dollar pledge.

The Cowboys provided a practice space Monday and Tuesday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco for the Houston Texans, who flew in last weekend following their preseason game against the Saints.

Check out some highlights from the telethon:

Have you ever seen a 🐐 use a phone? #Cowboys4Texas pic.twitter.com/ViICDOhe6C — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 31, 2017

LIVE telethon now for @SalvationArmyUS Hurricane Harvey relief! Players are taking your calls now 844-790-5687 6-7:30pm CT #Cowboys4Texas pic.twitter.com/ONfOMboev1 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 31, 2017