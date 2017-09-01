Dallas Cowboys raise over $2.3M for Harvey victims with live telethon

Posted: Sep 01 2017 05:53AM CDT

Updated: Sep 01 2017 06:32AM CDT

(KRIV) - The Dallas Cowboys raised more than $2.3 million in donations Thursday night for those impacted by Harvey with a live telethon.

On the same field where they held their final preseason practice, about 30 current and former Cowboys teamed up to host a live telethon on the AT&T Stadium sideline.

 

 

As Cowboys took calls, the 90-minute telethon was televised and streamed live on Facebook and Periscope to encourage fans to call in and help out.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant recognized a familiar voice on the phone about an hour into the telethon, when the Cowboys say owner/general manager Jerry Jones called to make a million-dollar pledge.

 

 

The Cowboys provided a practice space Monday and Tuesday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco for the Houston Texans, who flew in last weekend following their preseason game against the Saints. 

Check out some highlights from the telethon:

 

 

 

 

 

