Louisiana offers to shelter Texans, no official plan in place yet
(KRIV) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the state is prepared and ready to shelter people from Texas if necessary.
He says shelters are available in Lake Charles, Alexandria and Shreveport but state officials need to confirm with Texas about coordinating a response.
Southern Louisiana is currently dealing with flooding from Harvey as well.
Gov. Edwards assured people in his state that accommodating Texans won't affect relief efforts in Louisiana.