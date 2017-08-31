Beer companies ditch hops for H20 for Harvey

- From beer sale donations to halting beer production to can water, breweries and beer companies are

As of Wednesday, Anheuser-Busch delivered a total of 410,000 cans of clean drinking water to emergency areas.

The first truckload of 155,000 cans was sent to the American Red Cross in Baton Rouge on Monday. Five additional truckloads carrying another 255,000 were sent out Wednesday, expected to arrive at American Red Cross facilities in Houston, Corpus Christie, Austin and Arlington in the next few days.

“Putting our production and logistics strengths to work is the best way we can help in these situations” said Anheuser-Busch’s Vice President of Community Affairs Bill Bradley in release. “Having successfully delivered three truckloads of clean safe drinking water, when we received the request for additional shipments of water, we were happy to be able to help. By pausing our production line to produce more emergency drinking water, we are ensuring that we are always ready to support American communities in need.”

Houston’s Saint Arnold Brewing Company, the oldest craft brewery in the state, promised to donate $2 per beer, and has been tweeting out storm news and resources to its over 64,000 followers throughout the past few days.

Just got word from @FlyingSaucerHou that $2 from every Saint Arnold beer sold for the foreseeable future will go to hurricane relief. Wow. — SaintArnold (@SaintArnold) August 30, 2017

They also teamed up with LaOtta Brewing in LaOtto, Indiana, who’s donating $1 per pint.

Wed/Thurs we are donating $1/pint to help the Houstonians dealing w/Harvey. St Arnold Brewing Co will help to get funds to the right place. pic.twitter.com/X7I6RfMXSR — LaOtto Brewing (@LaottoBrewing) August 30, 2017

MillerCoors, carton-maker Graphic Packaging International and can-maker Ball Corp. teamed up to send 50,000 cans of drinking water to Texas. The shipment will head to MillerCoors brewery Revolver, which will use a fleet of delivery trucks to take the cans to Red Cross outposts in southeastern Texas. The company is also donating $25,000 to the Red Cross.

“Providing clean water to communities enduring a crisis will aid in recovery and hopefully give some sense of comfort to those in need,” said Karina Diehl, MillerCoors’ director of community affairs, in a statement.

Other businesses are helping out in other ways, such as collection supplies and taking donations. Southern Star BrewCo says their area in Conroe was fortunate enough not be his as hard, but they’re hurting for their fellow Texans.

The CAN'd Aid Foundation announced they hit $10,000 for Harvey relief. In partnership with Oskar Blues Brewery and the Ball Corporation, they’re working to distribute 88,800 cans of clean drinking water to victims in need. You can donate here.