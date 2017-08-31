Giving is as psychologically beneficial as receiving in Harvey situation, experts say

- While it may seem as if those receiving help after Harvey’s devastation, one expert says it’s just as psychologically beneficial for the person giving.

FOX 26 sat down with psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini, who says accepting help from someone else isn’t a sign of weakness – you’re helping that person too.

“That person trying to help you needs that connection too,” she said. “I know that when I go to shelter I feel better. Now I have some control because I can at least help one person. I know many of you are feeling guilty, like what can I do?”

She recommends focusing on one person – you lift one person, and you have purpose in life.