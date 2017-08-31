Food trucks band together to donate meals to hospitals, officers

Posted: Aug 31 2017 01:12PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31 2017 03:57PM CDT

HOUSTON, Texas (KRIV) - A handful of Houston food trucks teamed up to bring hot meals to those working hard to help Harvey victims.

Several food truck companies pitched in, including Sticky’s Chicken, OhMyGogi!, Winbern Mess Hall, Pho-jita Fusion, Wokker, Happy Endings, Yoyo and Kurbside Eatz.

Food was donated to Houston’s Emergency Center and University of Houston police.

There was a taco party at the St. Joseph Medical Center.

The food was met with a lot of smiles at Texas Children’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

The group is even seeking out shelters to hit.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston