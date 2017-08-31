Kids across the country step up to send Harvey relief

Posted: Aug 31 2017 01:04PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31 2017 01:16PM CDT

(KRIV) - Every donation counts, no matter how big or small you are.

From lemonade stands to supply fundraisers, kids across the U.S. are doing what they can to help raise money for Harvey relief efforts.

Take a look:

 

 

 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston