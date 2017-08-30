PHOTOS: Powerful images reveal scope of Harvey's destruction

Texas Guardsmen from the 386th Engineer Battalion and a local volunteer help residents down from a military vehicle in Cypress Creek, Texas, August 29, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Martha Nigrelle)

Texas Army National Guard aviation crews with the 36 Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct search and rescue operations over Houston, Texas, August 29, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Malcolm McClendon).

Spc. Elizabeth Webb, Texas Army National Guard, eats a chicken wing given to her by a Cypress Creek resident who cooked for Soldiers and volunteers helping to evacuate Cypress Creek. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Martha Nigrelle)

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Texas Army National Guard arrive in Houston to aid citizens in areas heavily flooded by the storms of Hurricane Harvey Aug. 27, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Zachary West)

- Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the sun peeked through thinning clouds Wednesday in the first glimmer of hope in days for the besieged city. But the crisis was far from over, with the storm doubling back toward land and battering communities near the Texas-Louisiana line.

Harvey initially came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane in Texas on Friday, then went back out to sea and lingered off the coast as a tropical storm for days, inundating flood-prone Houston.



Harvey's five straight days of rain totaled close to 52 inches, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S.

Harvey is expected to weaken as it slogs through Louisiana and makes it way northward, with Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri on alert for flooding in the next couple of days.

“Once we get this thing inland during the day, it’s the end of the beginning,” said National Hurricane Center meteorologist Dennis Feltgen. “Texas is going to get a chance to finally dry out as this system pulls out.”

But Feltgen cautioned: “We’re not done with this. There’s still an awful lot of real estate and a lot of people who are going to feel the impacts of the storm.”

The photos above, taken by various branches of the Defense Department, capture some of the damage wrought by Harvey thus far.