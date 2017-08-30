Houston celebrates 181th birthday amongst Harvey chaos

- Among the chaos of Harvey, Wednesday marks the City of Houston’s 181th birthday.

Last year there were speeches and cake, this year it’s loss and grief.

The city said the best birthday gift it could get would be donations to Harvey relief and recovery efforts. The Greater Houston Community Foundation is housing the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund created by Mayor Sylvester Turner.

HAPPY 181st BIRTHDAY, HOUSTON! Give the best birthday gift DONATE to #Harvey recovery efforts! visit: https://t.co/LTLOBa0Gbh (800) 924-5985 pic.twitter.com/2CQvwj75v2 — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) August 30, 2017

The fund accepts tax-deductible flood relief donations for victims that have been affected by the flooding. Click here to donate.

A few took to Twitter to wish the city a Happy Birthday.

181 years and still #HoustonStrong.



Happy birthday to the greatest city in the world! pic.twitter.com/xB2ffVaACW — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) August 30, 2017

Today in 1836, Houston is born when land speculators Augustus & John Allen advertise for their Town of Houston. pic.twitter.com/DesnTiinrQ — Houstorian (@Houstorian) August 30, 2017

