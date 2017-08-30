Houston celebrates 181th birthday amongst Harvey chaos

Posted: Aug 30 2017 10:39AM CDT

Updated: Aug 30 2017 11:40AM CDT

(KRIV) - Among the chaos of Harvey, Wednesday marks the City of Houston’s 181th birthday.

Last year there were speeches and cake, this year it’s loss and grief.

The city said the best birthday gift it could get would be donations to Harvey relief and recovery efforts. The Greater Houston Community Foundation is housing the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund created by Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The fund accepts tax-deductible flood relief donations for victims that have been affected by the flooding. Click here to donate.

A few took to Twitter to wish the city a Happy Birthday.

