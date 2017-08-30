Trinity River overflows in Liberty County, residents forced to evacuate

- Liberty County, approximately 40 miles east of Houston, is experiencing record flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey after the Trinity River overflowed its banks.

Traffic on U.S. Highway 90 is still moving, but stops when about 20 or so miles outside of Beaumont. Water in that area is nearly two or three feet high in some parts.

Residents in low lying areas of Liberty County were ordered to evacuate their homes and businesses on Monday. One resident, Laura Foster, who lives in an RV, has been keeping on her flooded home with binoculars while she has been sheltering in a nearby tire shop.

“It’s bad. I’ve never seen it like this,” Foster said. “I’ve lost my home totally. I’m just waiting for it to float down the river anytime now.”

Foster said she evacuated her RV several days ago after water started seeping in.

“I woke up that morning and I heard slushing, you know,” she said. “I looked down and there was water and I started screaming for my neighbor. I tried to get out my door and my bicycle had fallen against my boat against my door so it had jammed me in so I couldn’t get out. [My neighbor] was able to move my bicycle and was able to move my boat so I could open my door and get out. And then that’s when I basically left.”

Foster made it out with her pillows, some important papers and her bible. A feral cat she was taking care of is still in the RV. Foster says she can still see it on the roof.