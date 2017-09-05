Governor Abbott visits hard-hit city of Wharton

- The city of Wharton is another town hit hard with flooding and today (9/5) Governor Greg Abbott made a visit, promising to not forget about the small communities that have also been devastated.

Andres Garza, Jr., Wharton's City Manager, says that one-third of the town was underwater and now debris lines the streets as residents try to salvage what they can and begin a new normal.

"All the debris everywhere you know man, we've been cleaning up in the yards," says Carlton Norris, a resident of at least 30 years in Wharton.

Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and other elected officials were briefed on the recovery that may text months, if not years, to complete.

"This isn't going to be a short term recovery. We're in it for the long haul," says Gov. Abbott, "we are committed to get Wharton rebuilt swiftly."

The Colorado River finally receding back into its banks, reshaped, after the rushing water carved a new path and flowed in parts of the city where it's never been seen.

"This is the worst flood that we've ever had," says Wharton City Manager Andres Garza, Jr.

Although the worst, there are no reports of any human deaths in Wharton County and that holds true for Carlton who was forced to evacuate him, his wife and daughter, who lives in a wheelchair.

"I'm just so thankful that I was able to still be here along with my wife and daughter," says Carlton.

So as blessings are being counted, the question remains on if people like Carlton, who had no flood insurance, will receive assistance. Governor Abbott estimating damage to be over $150 billion and is hoping for at least $100 million up front to help communities like Wharton.

"If it takes a year, it takes a year. If it take two it take two. Long as I'm living and God keep waking me up I'm gonna be fine," says Carlton.

City officials say they have two immediate concerns that need attention. That include debris pickup as well as the mosquito problem.