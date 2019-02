- Atlanta's Grady High School released the following statement to parents this week, warning against the toxic effects of vanilla extract, found at Trader Joe's.

This is not an indictment of Trader Joe’s at all, but parents please be aware that this product contains 35% alcohol and we have discovered that some students have consumed this intoxicant. Another thing to keep an eye out for.

Students buy the popular baking product at Trader Joe's, then add it to coffee purchased at a local Starbucks before walking into school with a buzz, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The specific product is the Trader Joe's brand Pure Bourbon Vanilla Extract.

Vanilla extract is a product found in grocery stores and most pantries, but it has an alcohol content on par with liquors such as vodka or rum.