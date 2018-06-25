George H.W. Bush welcomes lab 'Sully' to the family

Former President George H.W. Bush welcomed the newest member of the family, "Sully".

Bush shared a photo of the Labrador on Twitter. According to his tweet, Sully was trained by America's VetDogs, an organization that provides service dogs to veterans in need.

"A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans," Bush tweeted.

Sully also has an Instagram account. You can see it by clicking here.