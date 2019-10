The Galveston Police Department released body camera footage of the controversial arrest involving two horseback police officers. The Galveston Police Department released body camera footage of the controversial arrest involving two horseback police officers.

- The Galveston Police Department released the body camera video of a controversial arrest in which a man was arrested by two police officers on horseback and escorted through several blocks tied to a rope.

According to the police report, Donald Neely was arrested at the Park Board of Galveston on August 3 and charged with trespassing. The so-called staging area to which police led him by rope is about four blocks away.

The Galveston Police Department released the body camera video on October 2.

Officer Brosch body camera footage from Aug. 3rd arrest

Officer Smith (Lohmann) body camera footage from Aug. 3rd arrest

The City of Galveston and the Galveston Police Department have received an administrative review conducted by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office of the arrest. The police department says the police chief will review the report and decide if any further action is “appropriate and consistent with the civil service rules under which the Department operates.”

“The City of Galveston promised to release the body camera videos worn by Officer Brosch and Officer Smith to the public immediately after we received the administrative review from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department,” wrote on Facebook with the release of the video.

The police department says the videos are released in their entirety but do not have audio during the first two minutes because of the configuration of the body camera equipment.

“Once an officer activates the camera, the previous two minutes are captured on video. The camera is not constantly recording and storing audio due to storage limitations,” the police department wrote.

City Manager Brian Maxwell said in a statement, “Galveston voters elected to have Civil Service rules for their public safety officers. Due to Civil Service rules, any discipline would be at the sole discretion of Chief Hale. The City supports the chief in any actions he deems to be appropriate; however, if the investigation identifies deficiencies in department policies or practices those will be addressed directly with the Chief.”

Police Chief Vernon Hale says he is studying the report and will use the findings to make decisions about next steps for the department.

“I appreciate the efforts of Sheriff Henry Trochesset and thank the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office for taking the time to perform a thorough, independent review of the arrest. I am studying the report now and will use its findings to make decisions in the near future about the next steps for the department,” Chief Hale said in a statement.

