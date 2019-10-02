Officer Smith (Lohmann) body camera footage from Aug. 3rd arrest
The City of Galveston and the Galveston Police Department have received an administrative review conducted by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office of the arrest. The police department says the police chief will review the report and decide if any further action is “appropriate and consistent with the civil service rules under which the Department operates.”
“The City of Galveston promised to release the body camera videos worn by Officer Brosch and Officer Smith to the public immediately after we received the administrative review from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department,” wrote on Facebook with the release of the video.
The police department says the videos are released in their entirety but do not have audio during the first two minutes because of the configuration of the body camera equipment.
“Once an officer activates the camera, the previous two minutes are captured on video. The camera is not constantly recording and storing audio due to storage limitations,” the police department wrote.
City Manager Brian Maxwell said in a statement, “Galveston voters elected to have Civil Service rules for their public safety officers. Due to Civil Service rules, any discipline would be at the sole discretion of Chief Hale. The City supports the chief in any actions he deems to be appropriate; however, if the investigation identifies deficiencies in department policies or practices those will be addressed directly with the Chief.”
Police Chief Vernon Hale says he is studying the report and will use the findings to make decisions about next steps for the department.
“I appreciate the efforts of Sheriff Henry Trochesset and thank the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office for taking the time to perform a thorough, independent review of the arrest. I am studying the report now and will use its findings to make decisions in the near future about the next steps for the department,” Chief Hale said in a statement.
Posted Oct 02 2019 05:20PM CDT
Police are investigating a reported robbery and shooting in north Houston.
It happened around 3:25 p.m. on 1823 W Mount Houston at Burger King. The c aller reported a robbery and possibly someone shot.
This is a developing story.
Posted Oct 02 2019 03:49PM CDT
The Houston Zoo has announced the birth of a male Masai giraffe, born on the afternoon of September 30.
The calf was born to first-time mother, Kamili, at the McGovern Giraffe Habitat, weighing 128 pounds and standing just over six feet tall. This is also 4-year-old Joshua's first calf.
After a labor lasting two hours, Kamili and her soon-to-be named baby boy are bonding under zookeeper and veterinary care. After a few days alone, the new calf will be introduced to the public.
Posted Oct 02 2019 02:44PM CDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 05:41PM CDT
Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery by force.
On Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:01 a.m., a woman was getting gas at the Chevron located at 3301 Pinemont. She noticed two unknown males walking along the sidewalk and then suddenly ran up towards her. She started to run away with one of the males chasing her.
As she fell to the ground, one of the suspects shouted at her, demanding the car keys. He punched her several times and dragged her in the parking lot while attempting to take her keys. Once the keys were taken, both suspects then got into the stolen truck and fled the scene. The truck was located the next morning at 1200 West Tidwell.