Free adoptions at Harris County Animal Shelter through July 3

- The Harris County Animal Shelter has partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to offer free adoptions for all cats and select dogs through July 3.

Best Friends Animal Society has teamed up with 270 rescue groups nationwide to offer free adoptions in order to reach a goal of finding homes for 10,000 pets in 10 days.

Harris County Animal Shelter says this is a crucial time to get animals adopted, because each July shelters are flooded with dogs and cats.

"Our busiest intake of cats and dogs is during the summer months, which compounds the problem since we typically are over capacity every week,” said Dr. Michael White, director, Harris County Animal Shelter. “We urge the community to adopt or foster to support our lifesaving goal and to give these deserving animals a second chance.”

You can view pictures and information about the adoptable pets at the Harris County Animal Shelter by visiting CountyPets.com. Pets are fixed, vaccinated and micro-chipped at the shelter.