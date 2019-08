Residents living in unincorporated Harris County can get a free microchip for their pet this month.

The Harris County Animal Shelter and Lone Star Animal Welfare League are teaming up to offer free microchipping through August.

They will be administered at the shelter weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last. Residents can call (281)999-3191 to make an appointment.

Only two pets per household can receive a free microchip.

A microchip can help reunite a lost pet with their owner. If the pet is found and taken to a vet or animal shelter, the microchip can be scanned to get the owner’s contact information.

The procedure is similar to administering a routine shot.

The Harris County Animal Shelter is located at 612 Canino Road, Houston, TX 77076.