Back-to-school time can be stressful for students and parents, but your phone could help make the process a little easier.

We found some great apps that can make the back-to-school process go a little smoother.

Remember the Milk: Here's an app that connects the whole family. Parents have so many schedules to juggle. The to-do list keeps getting longer. Well, this free app is a to-do list service. It allows you to set tasks for yourself and the family. Everyone in the family can see what others are up to as long as they are invited.

myHomework app: For the students, you can get organized too with the myHomework app. It's designed to keep track of assignments, test, projects. The color coding feature helps determine which assignments go with certain classes.

Khan Academy: Free help for almost every subject can be found on Khan Academy. From organic chemistry, math, arts, history... you name it. Khan Academy breaks it down by grade to narrow down the help your child can get.

Cozi: Let's get organized. Parents, you're juggling all these schedules with a to-do list that keeps growing. Cozi app allows you to organize your family's life. It includes shared, color-coded schedules that you can use to coordinate activities, early releases, and even groceries.

iHomework: Students can get organized too with this app that does cost $1, but reviews show it is well worth it. iHomework can help you keep track of all your work, slicing and dicing it in a variety of ways. Sorting it by due date, week, month, or by course. The app is said to be more organized than a trapper keeper.

LaLa Lunchbox: Let's talk about food. Make packing up lunch for your kids easier with the LaLa Lunchbox app. The kids get involved by picking out virtual lunch items to fill their lunch boxes. Options were curated by a dietitian. It makes shopping easier and fun for kids.