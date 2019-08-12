< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. FOX FACEOFF: Jeffrey Epstein's suicide sparks fresh round of conspiracy theories a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423477741_423460695_168130";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423460695","video":"594000","title":"Epstein%20suicide%20sparks%20fresh%20round%20of%20conspiracy%20theories","caption":"FOX%2026%20News%20at%205%3A00%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F12%2FEpstein_suicide_sparks_fresh_round_of_co_0_7588349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F12%2FEpstein_suicide_sparks_fresh_round_of_conspiracy_594000_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660260640%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DQdQqQkVavWnjpvGqmPuxmOOLtQw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/fox_faceoff&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Ffox-faceoff%2Ffox-faceoff-jeffrey-epstein-s-suicide-sparks-fresh-round-of-conspiracy-theories"}},"createDate":"Aug 12 2019 06:30PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423477741_423460695_168130",video:"594000",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Epstein_suicide_sparks_fresh_round_of_co_0_7588349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News%2520at%25205%253A00%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/12/Epstein_suicide_sparks_fresh_round_of_conspiracy_594000_1800.mp4?Expires=1660260640&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=QdQqQkVavWnjpvGqmPuxmOOLtQw",eventLabel:"Epstein%20suicide%20sparks%20fresh%20round%20of%20conspiracy%20theories-423460695",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/fox_faceoff&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Ffox-faceoff%2Ffox-faceoff-jeffrey-epstein-s-suicide-sparks-fresh-round-of-conspiracy-theories"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Aug 12 2019 08:02PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 12 2019 06:30PM CDT
Updated Aug 12 2019 08:04PM CDT Trump - that Epstein's death wasn't a suicide, or it was faked.</p><p>That chatter picked up on the conjecture that resurged after Epstein's July 6 arrest on allegations that he orchestrated a sex-trafficking ring designed to bring him teenage girls. Some of his accusers have described being sexually abused by the wealthy financier's friends and acquaintances.</p><p>The combination created fertile ground for theories and misinformation to breed on social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.</p><p>Epstein, 66, had been denied bail and faced up to 45 years behind bars on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges unsealed last month. He had pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial next year.</p><p>His relationships with President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Britain's Prince Andrew were at the center of those online rumors and theories, many of which question what politicians knew about Epstein's alleged sex crimes.</p><p>Others theories, however, have been easily debunked.</p><p>For example, days after his arrest online memes and Facebook statuses wrongly claimed the Obama administration, in order to protect former President Clinton, forged a once-secret deal in 2008 in Florida that allowed him to plead guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution to avoid more serious charges. The deal was actually executed before President Barack Obama took office , under former President George W. Bush.</p><p>Meanwhile, a manipulated photo , shared by thousands on Twitter and Facebook, falsely claimed to show Epstein with Trump and a young Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter.</p><p>Both Clinton and Trump have denied being privy to Epstein's alleged scheme.</p><p>Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña said the former president "knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York." He said that, in 2002 and 2003, Clinton took four trips on Epstein's plane with multiple stops and that staff and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg.</p><p>Trump has acknowledged knowing Epstein but said he "had a falling out with him a long time ago."</p><p>Other Epstein theories floating online have been darker, especially after Epstein was found injured on the floor of his cell last month with bruises on his neck. Some online commentators described it as a "murder attempt."</p><p>"Men in high places want Epstein dead," one Twitter use wrote.</p><p>Hours after Epstein's death Saturday, as the hashtag #EpsteinMurder was trending worldwide on Twitter, the president joined Twitter speculation around Epstein's death while under the federal government's watch.</p><p>Trump, who rose to conservative prominence by falsely claiming Obama wasn't born in the U.S., retweeted unsubstantiated claims about Epstein's death.</p><p>Other politicians also took to social media to question the circumstances.</p><p>Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the state where some of Epstein's alleged sexual abuse crimes took place, suggested the possibility that others might have been involved in Epstein's death when he called on corrections officials to explain what happened at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.</p><p>"The Federal Bureau of Prisons must provide answers on what systemic failures of the MCC Manhattan or criminal acts allowed this coward to deny justice to his victims," he tweeted.</p><p>Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now an attorney for Trump, tweeted out several questions about Epstein's death.</p><p>"Who was watching? What does camera show? ... Follow the motives" Giuliani tweeted Saturday afternoon.</p><p>The FBI and the Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General will investigate the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death, Attorney General William Barr said.</p><p>"Mr. Epstein's death raises serious questions that must be answered," Barr said in a news release.</p><p>Epstein's suicide was likely recorded by jail cameras, according to Preet Bharara, the former federal prosecutor in Manhattan.</p><p>"One hopes it is complete, conclusive, and secured," he tweeted.</p><p>Epstein's arrest last month launched separate investigations into how authorities handled his case initially when similar charges were first brought against him in Florida more than a decade ago. U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned last month after coming under fire for overseeing that deal when he was U.S. attorney in Miami.</p><p>Epstein's lawyers maintained that the new charges in New York were covered by the 2008 plea deal and that Epstein hadn't had any illicit contact with underage girls since serving his 13-month sentence in Florida.</p><p>___</p><p>Klepper reported from Albany, New York. 