OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - It's illegal for employers to refuse to hire someone who is obese if they are otherwise qualified for the job, the Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

In a 7-2 ruling, the high court said obesity is covered by the Washington Law Against Discrimination, which protects employees with disabilities.

"Because obesity qualifies as an impairment under the plain language of our statute, it is illegal for employers in Washington to refuse to hire qualified potential employees because the employer perceives them to be obese," Justice Mary Fairhurst wrote for the majority.