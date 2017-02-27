FOX Faceoff - transgender student wins girls wrestling title

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Feb 27 2017 02:26PM CST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 02:26PM CST

You heard what they think, now we want to know what you think!

For more FOX Faceoff segments, visit http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-faceoff.


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston