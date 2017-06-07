Police officer rescued by good Samaritans after car wreck

Police officers exhibit bravery and courage every day, often for people they’ve never met before. In Dallas, that same bravery was on display by a community of strangers -- only this time, they were saving an officer.

The officer was on his way to a call when his squad car was hit by a pickup truck. The car was launched into the air and landed in a creek 30 feet below.

Richard Robertson was first on the scene and smashed open a window with his fists to help the officer regain consciousness, injuring himself in the process.

"He said nobody else was in there," Robertson told FOX 4 Dallas. "I looked up top, I said ‘Hey, you guys, come help me!’. Everybody came. One big family. We pushed the car over."

More people rushed to the upside-down cruiser, but the officer was having a hard time breathing and was still trapped in the car.

Together, everyone pushed the car on its side and ripped the door off to get the officer to safety.

“Just the camaraderie that I saw with all those people from different walks of life -- Hispanic, black, white -- it didn't matter,” said Lenora Harris.

Watch the video to see this community of heroes work together.